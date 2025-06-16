Kering SA: A Strategic Leadership Move

Kering SA has announced a key leadership development. According to Deputy CEO Duplaix, De Meo is set to serve a typical four-year term on the company's board. The term is renewable, allowing for continued strategic influence.

This announcement demonstrates Kering's ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership structure, ensuring stability and foresight in its governance approach.

This leadership move highlights the importance of strategic renewal in leading global luxury brands. The clarity in succession planning is indicative of Kering's commitment to sustained growth and governance excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)