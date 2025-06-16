Left Menu

Kering SA: A Strategic Leadership Move

Kering SA's Deputy CEO, Duplaix, announced that De Meo will serve a standard four-year term on the board, which is subject to renewal. This move signals strategic leadership planning within the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:09 IST
Kering SA: A Strategic Leadership Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kering SA has announced a key leadership development. According to Deputy CEO Duplaix, De Meo is set to serve a typical four-year term on the company's board. The term is renewable, allowing for continued strategic influence.

This announcement demonstrates Kering's ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership structure, ensuring stability and foresight in its governance approach.

This leadership move highlights the importance of strategic renewal in leading global luxury brands. The clarity in succession planning is indicative of Kering's commitment to sustained growth and governance excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025