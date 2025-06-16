Left Menu

Iran's Enrichment Setback: A Blow to Nuclear Ambitions

A likely Israeli airstrike has damaged or destroyed around 15,000 centrifuges at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. Nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi reported the attack's extensive impact. The International Atomic Energy Agency has yet to inspect post-attacks due to threats from power cuts affecting vital nuclear processes.

Updated: 16-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:51 IST
In a significant blow to Iran's nuclear ambitions, around 15,000 centrifuges at the Natanz enrichment facility have been damaged or destroyed, reportedly due to an Israeli strike, according to the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, noted the damage's extent, impacting Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities. Despite being unable to conduct inspections, the agency uses satellite imagery for assessment.

The attack affected several buildings at the Isfahan nuclear complex. While some underground areas appeared unaffected, there is still much to evaluate regarding Iran's highly enriched uranium stock.

