Tensions in the Strait: A Geopolitical Flashpoint Amid Maritime Incidents
A maritime incident occurred 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the UAE, near the Strait of Hormuz. The British firm Ambrey stated it wasn't security-related. The incident coincides with escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The strait is a crucial oil passageway, contributing significantly to global oil flow.
Early Tuesday, the British maritime security company Ambrey clarified that a maritime incident occurring 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, was not related to security issues.
No further details about the incident have been released. The situation comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, marking the fifth consecutive day of hostilities following Israel's large-scale strikes aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear arsenal.
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage located between Oman and Iran, channels about a fifth of the world's oil consumption. According to Vortexa data, approximately 17.8 to 20.8 million barrels of crude and other fuels passed through it daily from early 2022 to last month.
There was no immediate comment from the UAE's foreign ministry or the Khor Fakkan terminal in response to Reuters' inquiries made early Tuesday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
