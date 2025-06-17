Left Menu

Tensions in the Strait: A Geopolitical Flashpoint Amid Maritime Incidents

A maritime incident occurred 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the UAE, near the Strait of Hormuz. The British firm Ambrey stated it wasn't security-related. The incident coincides with escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The strait is a crucial oil passageway, contributing significantly to global oil flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:02 IST
Tensions in the Strait: A Geopolitical Flashpoint Amid Maritime Incidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Tuesday, the British maritime security company Ambrey clarified that a maritime incident occurring 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, was not related to security issues.

No further details about the incident have been released. The situation comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, marking the fifth consecutive day of hostilities following Israel's large-scale strikes aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear arsenal.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage located between Oman and Iran, channels about a fifth of the world's oil consumption. According to Vortexa data, approximately 17.8 to 20.8 million barrels of crude and other fuels passed through it daily from early 2022 to last month.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE's foreign ministry or the Khor Fakkan terminal in response to Reuters' inquiries made early Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025