South Africa Dominates UAE in Twenty20 World Cup Clash
South Africa cruised to a six-wicket win against the UAE in the Twenty20 World Cup, securing a perfect record in the group stage. Even without key players, they comfortably chased a target of 123 in 13.2 overs, thanks to solid performances by Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton.
South Africa continued their commanding form by easing past the United Arab Emirates with a six-wicket victory in the Twenty20 World Cup, even after making strategic changes to their lineup.
Already assured of a spot in the Super Eights, South Africa rested several key players but showed no signs of pressure as they restricted UAE to a modest 122-6 before achieving their target in just 13.2 overs. Aiden Markram led the side, praising the team for its comprehensive performance and adaptability.
The UAE put up a spirited fight, with Alishan Sharafu leading the charge despite facing a blow from a Corbin Bosch bouncer, but they could not contain South Africa's efficient chase. The victory marked a clean sweep in the group stage for South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
