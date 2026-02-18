South Africa Dominates UAE in Twenty20 World Cup Clash

South Africa continued their commanding form by easing past the United Arab Emirates with a six-wicket victory in the Twenty20 World Cup, even after making strategic changes to their lineup.

Already assured of a spot in the Super Eights, South Africa rested several key players but showed no signs of pressure as they restricted UAE to a modest 122-6 before achieving their target in just 13.2 overs. Aiden Markram led the side, praising the team for its comprehensive performance and adaptability.

The UAE put up a spirited fight, with Alishan Sharafu leading the charge despite facing a blow from a Corbin Bosch bouncer, but they could not contain South Africa's efficient chase. The victory marked a clean sweep in the group stage for South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)