Heartbreaking Farewell: Remembering the Heroes of the Air India AI171 Tragedy

The tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew, including Captain Sumeet Sabharwal. His remains were brought home for final rites. DNA identification of victims is ongoing, with most families notified. A memorial in London honored the deceased.

Mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal brought to his residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The somber return of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's remains was observed on Tuesday at his residence in Powai, Mumbai. An emotional tribute was paid by his father as the final rites were conducted for a son lost in the tragic Air India flight crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed on Monday that DNA samples of 125 crash victims have been matched, and families of 124 deceased have been informed. A total of 83 victims' remains have been returned to their families, with ongoing forensic examinations at the Gandhinagar laboratory.

A memorial was held by the Indian High Commission in London to honor the victims of the Air India AI171 crash. Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami, UK's Deputy PM Angela Rayner, and others paid homage to the lives tragically lost in the crash that killed 241, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The crash of the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on June 12 resulted in the death of 241 people out of 242 on board, shortly after it took off from Ahmedabad International Airport. Among the deceased were 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, continues to receive medical care.

