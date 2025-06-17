Left Menu

Healthcare Revolution: Tamenglong Hospital Transforms Lives in Manipur's Remote Hills

Tamenglong District Hospital in Manipur delivers high-quality healthcare through the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Offering free advanced medical care with expert staff, it has transformed local access, reducing the need for distant travel. The facility is praised for its compassionate approach, marking a turning point in community health.

Tamenglong District Hospital, Manipur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Tamenglong District Hospital in Manipur is bridging the gap in medical care for residents of remote hills, delivering high-quality services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). By providing advanced medical treatments free of cost, including modern technology and experienced specialists, the hospital has greatly improved healthcare accessibility for both economically disadvantaged and better-off individuals.

The local community has reported high levels of satisfaction, with increasing numbers availing themselves of these comprehensive healthcare services. A local resident, Meiduanlung Pamei, highlighted the benefits he's received from the PMJAY card, including free medicines for both himself and his hospitalized brother. This service significantly eases the financial burden on residents who previously had to travel far to larger cities for similar care.

What differentiates Tamenglong District Hospital is not just its state-of-the-art facilities but its empathic and approachable medical team, creating an environment where patients feel respected and heard. Testimonials from patients, including Duan, echo the sentiment of appreciation for consistent care and the doctors' supportive demeanor. As a beacon of hope in Manipur's hills, the hospital offers more than just healthcare; it delivers healing with compassion, paving the way for a healthier future within reach of the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

