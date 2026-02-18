GMC Anantnag Leads Healthcare Transformation with Superspeciality Cardiology Course
The Government Medical College Anantnag becomes the first newly established institution in the region to offer a superspeciality cardiology course, with the National Board of Examinations accrediting three seats. This initiative, supported by Minister Sakeena Itoo, seeks to enhance local healthcare infrastructure and education in the Union Territory.
The Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag has emerged as a trailblazer in the region by offering a newly approved superspeciality course in cardiology, according to an official announcement.
The National Board of Examinations has sanctioned three seats for the Dr NB Cardiology course at GMC Anantnag, highlighting the institution's growing prominence in medical education.
Sakeena Itoo, the Minister for Health and Medical Education, described this development as a significant step toward improving healthcare and medical education infrastructure in the Union Territory, providing specialized cardiac care locally and reducing dependency on external treatment facilities.
