Tamenglong District Hospital: A Beacon of Hope in Manipur's Hills

In the heart of Manipur's remote hills, Tamenglong District Hospital is redefining healthcare access by offering state-of-the-art medical services. Residents previously burdened with long journeys to distant cities for treatment can now avail top-notch care within their community.

This healthcare revolution is largely propelled by the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), under which the hospital provides free medical services to all, irrespective of economic status. Equipped with advanced medical equipment and staffed by seasoned specialists, the hospital is delivering quality treatment effectively and efficiently.

Local residents express immense satisfaction, noting the hospital's compassionate approach. Meiduanlung Pamei praised the free services and medicines available through his PM-JAY card, while another patient, Duan, shared appreciation for the attentive care and emotional support from the hospital staff. This institution not only offers modern healthcare but also a sense of dignity and hope, promising a healthier future for Manipur's hills.

