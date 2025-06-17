Outrage in Chittoor: Woman Tied to Tree Over Unpaid Debt Sparks Viral Backlash

A deeply unsettling incident has emerged from Narayanapuram village, located in Chittoor district within Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's constituency. The alarming event involved a 25-year-old woman named Shireesha, who was tied to a tree and attacked over a debt she could not repay. The debt in question, Rs 80,000, was borrowed three years ago from a local villager, Muni Kannappa.

Following an inability to settle the dues, Shireesha's husband Thimmarayappa deserted her and their children, leaving her to fend for herself as a daily wage laborer. The situation escalated when Kannappa reportedly verbally abused Shireesha, subsequently dragging her to a neem tree and restraining her with ropes, demanding a repayment timeline. Eyewitnesses verified the assault, which quickly spread across social media, igniting public outrage and criticism directed at the violent act occurring within the Chief Minister's jurisdiction.

Reacting promptly, CM Chandrababu Naidu communicated directly with the district's Superintendent of Police (SP), mandating immediate and decisive action against those responsible. The SP assured that the perpetrators were in custody. The Chief Minister stressed that strict legal measures should be enforced against the accused, alongside guaranteeing safety and support for Shireesha and her family, and implementing preventive strategies against future incidences. Charges have been filed against Muni Kannappa, his family members, and an arrest has been confirmed, according to Kuppam Urban Inspector Shankarayya. (ANI)

