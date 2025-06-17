Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Claims 241 Lives

The somber atmosphere in Nhave village, Maharashtra, deepened as the mortal remains of Maithili Patil, a crew member on the ill-fated Air India flight, arrived at her family residence. Patil was among the 241 casualties in the tragic crash in Ahmedabad.

In Mumbai, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the doomed flight, was given a final farewell. Emotional scenes unfolded as his father, Pushkaraj, honored his son before the last rites. The devastating accident occurred on June 12 when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced the successful DNA match of 144 crash victims. His visit to the Gandhinagar Forensic Science Laboratory underscored the collaborative efforts of the forensic teams involved.

A memorial ceremony in London marked a poignant tribute to the Air India AI171 crash victims. Notable attendees from India and the UK's diplomatic circles joined members of the diaspora, commemorating the lives lost in the calamity.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner tragically crashed into a hostel complex, killing 241 of the 242 onboard. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the deceased. The sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, remains in recovery. (ANI)