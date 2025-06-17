Telangana CM Vows Economic Growth Amid Implementation Challenges

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy underscored the challenges encountered by the state government in executing welfare schemes. During a speech at the Rythu Nestham event held at the PJT Agricultural University in Rajendranagar, he outlined the difficulties, notably in granting retirement benefits and college fee reimbursements.

Revanth Reddy expressed concerns about the government's struggle to finance schemes like Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi, emphasizing the pressing issue of fulfilling these financial obligations. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted, "The difficulties we are facing today - it has become difficult to give retirement benefits to retired employees. It has become difficult to give fee reimbursement to college students, it has become difficult to implement Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi schemes."

In pursuit of a robust agricultural economy, Reddy announced the disbursement of Rs 9000 crore to over 70 million farmers to demonstrate that farming is a festival, not a burden. Additionally, the Chief Minister reiterated his aim to transform Telangana into a "One Trillion US dollar" economy, while advocating for legal equality and challenging opposition criticism.

