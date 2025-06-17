Foreign National Arrested in Bangalore with ₹1.2 Crore MDMA Haul

The Central Crime Branch's Narcotics Control Unit in Bangalore, in collaboration with the Avalahalli Police, has apprehended a foreign national for alleged narcotics trafficking. Authorities seized 600 grams of MDMA crystals, with a market value of ₹1.2 crore, from the individual's possession.

The joint operation, prompted by a tip-off, led to a raid on June 12 at a residence in K. Dommasandra village. During the raid, the suspect was found with the banned narcotics. His identity remains undisclosed as investigations continue.

Interrogations revealed that the suspect procured the drugs at a low cost from unknown sources and sold them at a profit. After being in police custody for three days, he was presented in court on June 16 and placed in judicial custody. The operation emphasizes ongoing efforts by the CCB and Avalahalli Police to combat drug trafficking.