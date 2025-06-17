Left Menu

India's Ocean Strategy Review: Key Parliamentary Meeting Set Amid Diplomatic Progress

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs will convene experts on Tuesday to evaluate India's Ocean Strategy. Meanwhile, an Indian delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, concluded a productive US visit, highlighting key diplomatic dialogues that bolstered India's global outreach against terrorism. The delegation's engagements underline evolving bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:51 IST
India's Ocean Strategy Review: Key Parliamentary Meeting Set Amid Diplomatic Progress
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is slated to convene on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to scrutinize India's Ocean Strategy. This strategic evaluation will feature testimonies from representatives of the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence. Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP, chairs the committee.

Recently, MP Tharoor led an all-party parliamentary delegation to the United States, where he lauded their meeting with US Vice President JD Vance as "remarkable". In an engaging discussion, the Indian delegation received positive feedback, suggesting a strengthening bilateral relationship with the US, despite the delegation's busy itinerary, which included other high-profile meetings.

The Indian delegation, comprising politicians from multiple parties as well as former Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, was part of a broader global outreach initiative. This includes visits to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, where India conveyed its firm stance on zero-tolerance for terrorism, following events like Operation Sindoor, launched in response to terrorist attacks in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025