India's Ocean Strategy Review: Key Parliamentary Meeting Set Amid Diplomatic Progress

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is slated to convene on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to scrutinize India's Ocean Strategy. This strategic evaluation will feature testimonies from representatives of the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence. Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP, chairs the committee.

Recently, MP Tharoor led an all-party parliamentary delegation to the United States, where he lauded their meeting with US Vice President JD Vance as "remarkable". In an engaging discussion, the Indian delegation received positive feedback, suggesting a strengthening bilateral relationship with the US, despite the delegation's busy itinerary, which included other high-profile meetings.

The Indian delegation, comprising politicians from multiple parties as well as former Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, was part of a broader global outreach initiative. This includes visits to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, where India conveyed its firm stance on zero-tolerance for terrorism, following events like Operation Sindoor, launched in response to terrorist attacks in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)