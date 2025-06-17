Ayushman Arogya Mandirs: A New Era in Delhi’s Healthcare

In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at the Tis Hazari Court Complex on Tuesday. The Chief Minister portrayed this development as a significant milestone and a pivotal moment for the capital city.

Addressing the media, Gupta emphasized, "This achievement marks a new chapter in the lives of Delhi's residents, a gift provided by the central government which the previous administration failed to deliver." She openly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for leaving the project pending for four years without any efforts to advance it.

Gupta pointed out, "Unlike the temporary Mohalla clinics established by the previous government, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs aim to provide sustainable and superior healthcare facilities. Our mission ensures that every resource allocated for Delhiites' welfare is utilized efficiently." Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also inaugurated another center at Chaukhandi, alongside 33 similar inaugurations, all boasting excellent infrastructure.