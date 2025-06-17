Left Menu

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs: A New Era in Delhi’s Healthcare

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Tis Hazari Court, marking it as a major milestone and turning point for the city’s healthcare. In contrast, the previous government's temporary clinics highlighted a lack of decisive action. Over 33 such centers opened, enhancing healthcare access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:55 IST
Ayushman Arogya Mandirs: A New Era in Delhi’s Healthcare
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Tis Hazari Court complex (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at the Tis Hazari Court Complex on Tuesday. The Chief Minister portrayed this development as a significant milestone and a pivotal moment for the capital city.

Addressing the media, Gupta emphasized, "This achievement marks a new chapter in the lives of Delhi's residents, a gift provided by the central government which the previous administration failed to deliver." She openly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for leaving the project pending for four years without any efforts to advance it.

Gupta pointed out, "Unlike the temporary Mohalla clinics established by the previous government, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs aim to provide sustainable and superior healthcare facilities. Our mission ensures that every resource allocated for Delhiites' welfare is utilized efficiently." Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also inaugurated another center at Chaukhandi, alongside 33 similar inaugurations, all boasting excellent infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025