SEBI Eyes Regulatory Overhaul: Key Reforms on the Horizon

SEBI is poised to discuss key regulatory reforms in its upcoming meeting, focusing on streamlining rules for Foreign Portfolio Investors investing in Indian Government Bonds. This includes a potential new FPI category and easing compliance requirements. Additional topics include rationalizing placement documents and enhancing co-investment opportunities for AIFs.

Updated: 17-06-2025 15:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is gearing up for a crucial board meeting where significant regulatory reforms are expected to be on the table. This meeting, the second under Tuhin Kanta Pandey's leadership, aims to refine frameworks for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and improve investment avenues.

Among the top agenda items is the simplification of rules for FPIs investing in Indian Government Bonds through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) and the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). The proposed changes, which include a new FPI category solely focused on government bonds, aim to attract more long-term investors.

Additionally, the board will consider changes to the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) document requirements and explore greater co-investment flexibility in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), signaling a broader reform initiative across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

