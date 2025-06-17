Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Release of CBFC-Certified 'Thug Life' Amidst Karnataka Fracas

The Supreme Court emphasized the release of CBFC-approved films like 'Thug Life', despite alleged threats in Karnataka. Directing the state to respond urgently, the Court shifted a related case from the Karnataka High Court. The plea stresses the state's duty to uphold free speech and theater security.

The Supreme Court, addressing concerns over Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life,' asserted that movies approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) should be freely released. The Bench, comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan, reprimanded vigilante groups, condemning street protests against the film's screening.

In a decisive move, the Court ordered the Karnataka government to submit a response by Wednesday on the film's release situation. Previously issuing notice to state authorities, the Supreme Court acknowledged the situation's urgency amid potential threats, setting a subsequent hearing for Thursday.

During proceedings, representatives of Karnataka conveyed that the film's producer is actively addressing the conflict, which remains under the Karnataka High Court's purview. Consequently, the Supreme Court has assumed control of the case, which originated from Mahesh Reddy's plea highlighting threats by fringe elements.

Reddy's plea, following a controversial comment by actor Kamal Haasan on linguistic origins, cited neglect by state officials in addressing threats against Kannada theaters. The petition accuses the state of compromising the fundamental right to free speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

