Lake Lure's Dam Crisis: Federal Funding and Future Uncertainties
Hurricane Helene's impact on Lake Lure's dam prompted efforts for a $200 million rebuilding plan to prevent future disasters. Federal funding uncertainties under changing administrations have left local officials worried about project support, impacting tourism and local economy in this North Carolina town.
When Hurricane Helene's floodwaters battered Lake Lure's century-old dam last September, concerns arose over its potential failure, according to town commissioner Dave DiOrio.
The alarming situation prompted evacuation alerts, but the dam remained intact, spurring the North Carolina town's pursuit of federal funding for an ambitious rebuilding plan, including $200 million for the dam alone.
However, under President Trump's administration, reductions in FEMA's funding for hazard mitigation have injected uncertainty into Lake Lure's recovery efforts, leaving the community grappling with both financial strain and tourism decline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
