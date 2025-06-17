Lake Lure's Dam Crisis: Federal Funding and Future Uncertainties

When Hurricane Helene's floodwaters battered Lake Lure's century-old dam last September, concerns arose over its potential failure, according to town commissioner Dave DiOrio.

The alarming situation prompted evacuation alerts, but the dam remained intact, spurring the North Carolina town's pursuit of federal funding for an ambitious rebuilding plan, including $200 million for the dam alone.

However, under President Trump's administration, reductions in FEMA's funding for hazard mitigation have injected uncertainty into Lake Lure's recovery efforts, leaving the community grappling with both financial strain and tourism decline.

