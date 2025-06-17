Left Menu

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

After an Israeli airstrike hit the South Pars gas field, Qatar's gas production remains stable. The field, shared with Iran, is crucial to global gas supply. Despite concerns, Qatar assures that LNG operations continue normally, although analysts note potential minor disruptions due to regional conflicts.

Updated: 17-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:29 IST
Qatar's gas production at the South Pars field remains resilient, despite recent tensions sparked by an Israeli airstrike. Officials have confirmed that supply operations are continuing unaffected, safeguarding Qatar's standing as a key player in the global LNG market.

The South Pars field, shared between Qatar and Iran, experienced a partial suspension by Iran following the assault, drawing international attention. Qatar, however, reassures that its LNG exports, particularly from Ras Laffan, are proceeding within normal parameters, with no major interruptions anticipated at this stage.

Industry experts, while noting minor logistical disruptions such as vessel idling and slight loading delays, indicate these are typical during this season and do not currently pose significant supply chain threats. Nonetheless, the geopolitical climate continues to create uncertainty, emphasizing the strategic importance of the region's energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

