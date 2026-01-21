Left Menu

Iran Protests: A Tale of Two Death Tolls

Iranian state TV reports that 3,117 people were killed in recent protests that began on December 28, which differs from activists' count of 4,560. The Martyrs Foundation stated that 2,427 of the fatalities were either civilians or security forces. Independent verification remains challenging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:34 IST
Iran Protests: A Tale of Two Death Tolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a recent report, Iranian state television declared an official death toll of 3,117 for the protests that started on December 28. The announcement offers a significantly lower figure than activists' reported count of 4,560.

The state's tally, provided by the Martyrs Foundation, revealed that 2,427 of those killed were either civilians or part of the security forces, leaving the remaining numbers unexplained.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency maintained their figure of 4,560 deaths, a number verified by a network of local activists. Attempts by the Associated Press to independently confirm the death toll have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026