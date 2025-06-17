Direct Impact: Israeli Strike Hits Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility

An Israeli military operation has resulted in a direct hit on Iran's Natanz underground nuclear enrichment complex, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Tuesday. This update comes after initial reports suggested only indirect damages. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been closely monitoring the situation.

Rafael Grossi, IAEA chief, revealed that initial findings underestimated the impact, particularly concerning the centrifuges, likely damaged by a strike on the plant's power supply. Subsequent high-resolution satellite imaging highlighted additional elements that indicated the direct impacts on the enrichment halls at Natanz.

Meanwhile, the IAEA reported no significant damage to two other major nuclear sites in Iran—Isfahan and Fordow. At Isfahan, several facilities were destroyed, impacting Iran's uranium conversion operations, but the Fordow facility seems to have escaped serious damage, despite uranium enrichment activities there nearing weapons-grade levels.

