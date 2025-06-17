Left Menu

Direct Impact: Israeli Strike Hits Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility

A recent Israeli military strike directly hit Iran's Natanz underground nuclear enrichment plant, contrary to initial reports of indirect damage. The International Atomic Energy Agency revised its assessment, confirming direct impacts based on high-resolution satellite imagery. Damage assessments continue, with limited effects noted at other nuclear sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:37 IST
Direct Impact: Israeli Strike Hits Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

An Israeli military operation has resulted in a direct hit on Iran's Natanz underground nuclear enrichment complex, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Tuesday. This update comes after initial reports suggested only indirect damages. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been closely monitoring the situation.

Rafael Grossi, IAEA chief, revealed that initial findings underestimated the impact, particularly concerning the centrifuges, likely damaged by a strike on the plant's power supply. Subsequent high-resolution satellite imaging highlighted additional elements that indicated the direct impacts on the enrichment halls at Natanz.

Meanwhile, the IAEA reported no significant damage to two other major nuclear sites in Iran—Isfahan and Fordow. At Isfahan, several facilities were destroyed, impacting Iran's uranium conversion operations, but the Fordow facility seems to have escaped serious damage, despite uranium enrichment activities there nearing weapons-grade levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025