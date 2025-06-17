GENIUS Act Set To Shake Up Cryptocurrency Regulation
The Senate is poised to pass the GENIUS Act regulating stablecoins, a key form of cryptocurrency, aiming to increase legitimacy and consumer confidence. The bipartisan bill faces criticism for not addressing President Trump's financial involvement in crypto. If passed, this legislation could significantly impact the crypto industry in the US.
The Senate is expected to pass the GENIUS Act on Tuesday, marking a significant step in cryptocurrency regulation. This legislation focuses on stablecoins, a key form of cryptocurrency, and aims to enhance consumer protection and industry legitimacy. If passed, it will proceed to the House for potential revisions.
Despite its bipartisan support, the bill has sparked controversy. Democrats express concerns it inadequately addresses President Trump's financial interests in the crypto space, as Trump has been closely linked to significant earnings within the industry. These tensions highlight ongoing political divides over cryptocurrency regulation.
The crypto industry remains hopeful, viewing the GENIUS Act as pivotal to solidifying market growth and integration into the economy. As discussions continue, the legislation's fate hinges on clearing the Republican-majority House and President Trump's desk, with potential implications for the sector's future.
