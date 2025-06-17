Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Shocking Gang-Rape Sparks Statewide Clamor for Justice

The violent gang-rape of a young student at Odisha's Gopalpur beach has ignited widespread indignation, demanding stern action against the offenders. Criticism spans political leaders, including BJD and opposition figures, who emphasize increased vigilance to curb crimes against women. All suspects have been apprehended, prompting calls for strict legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The appalling gang-rape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur beach in Odisha has incited widespread outrage across the state. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik expressed shock, labeling it a "complete breakdown" of law and order and urging the BJP-led government to enhance vigilance against escalating crimes against women.

Following the distressing event at one of Odisha's prime tourist locations, political opposition, including the BJD, condemned the incident. They submitted a memorandum to the Behrampur Superintendent of Police, highlighting their grave concerns over the attack. They described this event as a reflection of a serious law and order failure.

Authorities swiftly apprehended all 10 individuals—six adults and four juveniles—linked to the horrific act. The case involved overpowering the victim and her friend, leading to the assault. The Berhampur police launched an immediate investigation, with the state leadership assuring stringent legal action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

