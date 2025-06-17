Left Menu

Delhi High Court Intervenes in Wazirpur Railway Colony Demolition Dispute

The Delhi High Court has stepped in to address a PIL challenging demolition notices for Chander Shekhar Azad Colony in Wazirpur. The court has given Northern Railways and others one week to respond. The plea argues the need for rehabilitation and challenges the legality of the demolition notices.

Updated: 17-06-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken action in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging demolition notices for the Chander Shekhar Azad Colony, located along railway tracks in the Wazirpur area. A division bench, comprising Justices Tejas Karia and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, issued notices to Northern Railways and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), granting them one week to file affidavits regarding the matter.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was added as a respondent following an oral request by the petitioner's counsel. With the intervention of the NGO Shine Women Welfare Association, the PIL seeks to quash demolition notices issued on May 19, 2025, and June 05, 2025, demanding rehabilitation for the Chander Shekhar Azad Colony residents before any enforcement actions. The court scheduled the hearing for July 3, 2025.

Northern Railways pointed to safety hazards caused by encroachments near railway tracks, arguing for the necessity of the demolition. Despite this, the petition highlights the lack of rehabilitation options and potential rights violations, as outlined under Article 21 of the Constitution. The area affected includes approximately 3000 homes, predominantly housing low-income workers, and previously listed for rehabilitation under city policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

