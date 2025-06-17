Evian-les-Bains to Host 2026 G7 Summit

France has been selected to host the G7 Summit in 2026, taking place in the picturesque town of Evian-les-Bains, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. This scenic Alpine spa resort, located on Lake Geneva's shores, previously hosted the summit in 2003.

The 2026 event marks another opportunity for leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the European Union to convene and discuss critical international issues. Notably, Russia will remain absent from the gathering, following its exclusion in 2014 over the Crimea annexation.

Preparations for the summit are already underway, with Evian-les-Bains being a fitting choice that combines historical precedence with stunning natural beauty. The selection underscores France's role in international diplomacy and its commitment to fostering dialogue among the world's most powerful nations.

