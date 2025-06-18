U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Middle East Conflict and Economic Uncertainty
U.S. stocks declined as the Israel-Iran conflict, ongoing for five days, increased geopolitical tensions. The U.S. responded by deploying more military aircraft to the Middle East. President Trump commented on Iran, but made no immediate moves. Meanwhile, economic indicators and Trump's policies added to investor uncertainty.
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks nosedived further as turmoil in the Middle East intensified. The ongoing Israel-Iran skirmish, now in its fifth day, saw the U.S. military reinforce deployments, signaling escalating tensions.
President Donald Trump remarked that U.S. patience was waning, though no immediate actions against Iran's leadership are planned. Iran, meanwhile, urged immediate evacuations in Haifa and Tel Aviv. This conflict was sparked by Israel's recent strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.
Investor sentiments continued to sway under multilayered concerns like tariffs, a pending tax bill, and unchanged Federal Reserve interest rates. The energy sector showed resilience amid oil export fears, but solar stocks plummeted after changes to tax credits were proposed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Anticipation: New Federal Reserve Chair Announcement Imminent
Political Feud: Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Crossroads
PM Modi silent on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India, Pakistan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nalanda.
Global Markets React to Economic Signals as Federal Reserve Projections Shift
NZ Gas Reserves Drop 27% as Govt Pledges $200M Boost to Revive Energy Sector