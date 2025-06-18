U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Middle East Conflict and Economic Uncertainty

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks nosedived further as turmoil in the Middle East intensified. The ongoing Israel-Iran skirmish, now in its fifth day, saw the U.S. military reinforce deployments, signaling escalating tensions.

President Donald Trump remarked that U.S. patience was waning, though no immediate actions against Iran's leadership are planned. Iran, meanwhile, urged immediate evacuations in Haifa and Tel Aviv. This conflict was sparked by Israel's recent strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

Investor sentiments continued to sway under multilayered concerns like tariffs, a pending tax bill, and unchanged Federal Reserve interest rates. The energy sector showed resilience amid oil export fears, but solar stocks plummeted after changes to tax credits were proposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)