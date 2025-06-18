Russia Denounces Israeli Strikes on Iran: Calls for Diplomatic Resolution

On Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of ongoing Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as illegal. The ministry emphasized that diplomacy is the sole avenue to resolving disputes over Iran's nuclear programme.

The statement acknowledged Iran's commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and its openness to discussions with the United States, indicating a possible diplomatic path forward.

Moscow awaits the International Atomic Energy Agency's unbiased assessment of the damage inflicted on Iran's nuclear facilities by these Israeli attacks, reflecting a need for transparent evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)