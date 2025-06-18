Market Jitters: Wall Street Down as Trump Leaves G7 Summit Early

Wall Street closed on a downturn Tuesday amid climbing oil prices and a decrease in U.S. borrowing costs, triggered by President Donald Trump's early departure from the Group of Seven summit. The decision comes as the Israel-Iran conflict escalates, drawing investor attention.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries indicated a demand for safe assets as investors anticipated central bank strategies, including Jerome Powell's upcoming remarks. Trump's abrupt return to Washington dashed expectations for progression on trade agreements and tariffs discussions.

Despite increasing geopolitical tensions, the market showed signs of volatility with the VIX index rise, reflecting cautious moves among money managers. Experts observed that while the Middle East conflict is concerning, it appears confined geographically for now.

