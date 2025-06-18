Left Menu

Tragic Mango Truck Accident Claims Four Lives in Agra

Four people lost their lives and another was critically injured after a mango-laden truck drove off the Shahdara Chungi flyover in Agra. The pickup fell on morning walkers beneath the structure. The driver and a pedestrian were killed, while a helper was critically injured. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:09 IST
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident on Wednesday morning resulted in the deaths of four people and left another critically injured in Agra. This tragic incident occurred at the Shahdara Chungi flyover in the Trans Yamuna area when a mango-laden pickup truck lost control and plummeted off the flyover, police reported.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Kumar disclosed that the pickup vehicle, carrying mangoes, veered off course and tragically fell on those beneath, killing three morning walkers on the spot. The crash also claimed the life of the truck's driver. The vehicle's helper sustained severe injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigations have been launched into the horrific accident, though details remain scant as authorities continue to delve deeper into the cause and circumstances leading to the mishap, Kumar added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

