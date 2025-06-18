Left Menu

Youth Congress Hosts Mega Job Fair Amid Caste Census Controversies

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is hosting a job fair in New Delhi to mark Rahul Gandhi's birthday, offering over 5000 jobs with on-the-spot interviews. The event also features blood donation camps and caste census seminars. Criticism of unemployment and caste census by BJP marks the backdrop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:13 IST
Youth Congress Hosts Mega Job Fair Amid Caste Census Controversies
IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is set to hold a job fair in New Delhi on June 19, coinciding with Rahul Gandhi's birthday. IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib criticized the central government for unemployment issues but highlighted that over 100 companies would conduct interviews and offer jobs on-site.

'The BJP's numbers show unemployment at its highest in 50 years,' Chib remarked. He noted that while Congress currently lacks governance power to enact employment policies, the job fair, featuring over 100 private companies, aims to provide immediate job opportunities, allowing for on-the-spot registrations and interviews for candidates ranging from 10th-grade graduates to postgraduates.

Set in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, the job fair will see participation from more than 100 companies, aiming to offer over 5000 jobs. Simultaneously, events across various states will mark Rahul Gandhi's birthday, including blood donation camps and seminars focused on the caste census. The IYC has been vocal about the necessity of the caste census, an initiative also supported by BJP following prior resistance.

The central government recently notified that the Population Census, alongside the caste census, will commence in March 2027, involving a two-phase process covering house listing and population enumeration. This will be the 16th national census, facilitated via digital means, employing approximately 34 lakh personnel and offering self-enumeration options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025