Youth Congress Hosts Mega Job Fair Amid Caste Census Controversies

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is set to hold a job fair in New Delhi on June 19, coinciding with Rahul Gandhi's birthday. IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib criticized the central government for unemployment issues but highlighted that over 100 companies would conduct interviews and offer jobs on-site.

'The BJP's numbers show unemployment at its highest in 50 years,' Chib remarked. He noted that while Congress currently lacks governance power to enact employment policies, the job fair, featuring over 100 private companies, aims to provide immediate job opportunities, allowing for on-the-spot registrations and interviews for candidates ranging from 10th-grade graduates to postgraduates.

Set in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, the job fair will see participation from more than 100 companies, aiming to offer over 5000 jobs. Simultaneously, events across various states will mark Rahul Gandhi's birthday, including blood donation camps and seminars focused on the caste census. The IYC has been vocal about the necessity of the caste census, an initiative also supported by BJP following prior resistance.

The central government recently notified that the Population Census, alongside the caste census, will commence in March 2027, involving a two-phase process covering house listing and population enumeration. This will be the 16th national census, facilitated via digital means, employing approximately 34 lakh personnel and offering self-enumeration options.

(With inputs from agencies.)