Jammu's Water Woes and a Call to Arms

In Sangyal village, Udhampur, residents struggle with a water shortage as officials work to resolve funding and local disputes. Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha warns of tougher measures against terrorism, honoring newly graduated police officers ready to uphold law and order with valor.

Sangyal village of Udhampur district faces water crisis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Residents of Sangyal village in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, are grappling with a dire water shortage, resorting to using horses to fetch water from distant sources. Officials have cited a delay in the water supply scheme due to funding issues and local disputes, yet assure efforts to remedy the situation and complete the project.

The Executive Engineer of the Udhampur division explained that the Darsoo Gudhar Water Supply Scheme remains incomplete, with work stalling as contractors cease operations over funding shortages. Despite having two available water sources, progress is hindered by ongoing disputes. The officer emphasized that they are actively working to resolve these concerns to resume construction promptly.

Concurrently, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, addressing a police graduation ceremony, declared that terrorist acts will now be treated as declarations of war, signaling a stringent stance on terrorism. This announcement came during the passing-out parade for the first cohort of officers trained under India's revised criminal laws, marking a significant moment for regional law enforcement.

In his address at the ceremony, attended by J&K's top police officials, LG Sinha expressed confidence in the newly inducted deputy superintendents and police inspectors, urging them to uphold the law, protect the populace, and draw strength from their faith in times of crisis. His speech called upon spiritual guidance to fortify their resolve as guardians against societal threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

