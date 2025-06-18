Auction Alert: Madhubani Collectorate Faces Court Orders Over Unpaid Dues

The Madhubani Court has issued a stern notice to the Madhubani Collectorate, demanding Rs 4.17 crore in dues to be paid to Kolkata-based Radhe Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd within a 15-day deadline. The warning stipulates that failure to comply will result in the auction of the Collectorate's immovable properties.

The notice, which has been publicly displayed at the gate of the Collectorate, follows an arbitration directive linked to the defunct Pandoul Cooperative Spinning Mill. This financial obligation, including interest, has its roots in a 2014 High Court ruling when Hon'ble Justice Ghan Shyam Prasad ordered payment to Radhakrishna Exports amid a collaboration gone sour.

The spinning mill, under government management, ceased operations in 1997, yet financial settlements have been delayed. The current order in the case EXEC.-3/2016 now places immense pressure on district officials, who have chosen not to comment on the impending auction threat despite the significant financial repercussions.

