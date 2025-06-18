Breakthrough Poultry Vaccine Unveiled: A Boon for Indian Farmers

Boehringer Ingelheim, a leader in animal health, has introduced a cutting-edge, single-dose vaccine in India designed to combat three major poultry diseases: Bursal, Newcastle, and Marek's. This new vaccine significantly simplifies disease prevention, addressing the challenges faced by poultry farmers with enhanced protection and operational efficiency.

The vaccine offers crucial benefits by providing broad disease coverage with just one administration at the hatchery, reducing labor and stress associated with multiple field vaccinations. It plays a vital role in strengthening India's food supply chain by supporting productivity and minimizing outbreaks.

Dr. Vinod Gopal emphasized Boehringer Ingelheim's dedication to local farmers, highlighting the vaccine's potential to improve bird welfare and build resilient farming operations. Dr. K. S. Prajapati underlined the vaccine's importance in offering early, effective immunity, essential for securing livestock and reducing antibiotic reliance.

