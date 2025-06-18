Left Menu

Gujarat Disaster: River Claims Four Lives, Search for Missing Continues Amid Torrential Rains

A shared vehicle was swept away by a river in Gujarat, leading to four fatalities and three missing persons. NDRF efforts continue despite roadblocks caused by severe waterlogging. Widespread rainfall has led to further casualties, road closures, and dam overflows across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:17 IST
NDRF Team Commander Inspector Vinay Kumar Bhati of the 6th Battalion(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, an Eco car carrying nine passengers was swept away in a river in Gujarat's Botad district, resulting in at least four deaths and leaving three individuals missing, according to an NDRF official on Wednesday. Despite challenges, search operations led by Inspector Vinay Kumar Bhati continue as teams try to locate the missing.

Inspector Bhati, commander of the NDRF's 6th Battalion, detailed the situation, explaining the difficulty in accessing Botad due to severe waterlogging and blocked roads. "We attempted alternate village routes to reach the site, managing to access the town with local administration aid by evening," he stated.

The relentless downpour in Gujarat has affected multiple districts, with 18 rain-related deaths reported on Tuesday alone. The State Emergency Commission is actively coordinating relief efforts throughout the affected regions, highlighting the broader challenges presented by the incessant rains and the aftermath of flood conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

