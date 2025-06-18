Left Menu

DNA Breakthrough in Air India Crash: A Path to Closure for Families

DNA samples of 190 victims in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad have been matched with relatives, enabling the return of 157 bodies, according to local authorities. The crash, which involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flying to London, tragically claimed 241 lives, leaving only one survivor.

Updated: 18-06-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:05 IST
The wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, DNA samples from 190 victims of the catastrophic Air India crash in Ahmedabad have been successfully matched with their families, enabling authorities to return the bodies of 157 victims. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent, Rakesh Joshi, confirmed the progress on Wednesday, categorizing the results based on nationality.

The matched samples included 123 Indian nationals, 27 from the United Kingdom, seven Portuguese, four non-passengers, and one Canadian. Joshi added the lone survivor from the crash, Vishwas, has been discharged from the hospital and is now home with his family. The tragic incident involved a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashing shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi earlier announced progress on DNA matching via social media platform X, noting that 184 samples had been matched. Forensic teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory and the National Forensic Sciences University are conducting the DNA testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

