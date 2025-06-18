DNA Breakthrough in Air India Crash: A Path to Closure for Families

In a significant development, DNA samples from 190 victims of the catastrophic Air India crash in Ahmedabad have been successfully matched with their families, enabling authorities to return the bodies of 157 victims. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent, Rakesh Joshi, confirmed the progress on Wednesday, categorizing the results based on nationality.

The matched samples included 123 Indian nationals, 27 from the United Kingdom, seven Portuguese, four non-passengers, and one Canadian. Joshi added the lone survivor from the crash, Vishwas, has been discharged from the hospital and is now home with his family. The tragic incident involved a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashing shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi earlier announced progress on DNA matching via social media platform X, noting that 184 samples had been matched. Forensic teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory and the National Forensic Sciences University are conducting the DNA testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)