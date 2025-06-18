Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Haridwar's Firecracker Factory, Sparking Concern Over Safety Practices

A fire at a Haridwar firecracker factory caused injuries, livestock fatalities, and significant property loss. Responders from nearby stations controlled the blaze. Initial investigations point to a short circuit, prompting a safety review of the factory's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:54 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Haridwar's Mooldaspur Majra village on Wednesday, causing injuries and the tragic loss of livestock, according to police reports. The inferno resulted in the destruction of property valued at several lakhs as emergency response teams mobilized to tackle the blaze.

Authorities dispatched fire tenders from Roorkee, Chitkul, Bahadarabad, and Mayapur to the affected area. The Chief Fire Officer, Vansh Bahadur Yadav, confirmed that the fire was eventually brought under control after several hours of intensive effort. He stated, 'As soon as we received the alert, four fire tenders were sent to the location. The fire is now almost fully under control.'

The factory specialized in manufacturing sparklers, and preliminary findings indicate a possible short circuit as the cause of the fire. Investigations are ongoing, with officials scrutinizing the company's license and compliance with safety protocols. A forensic team is conducting a thorough examination of the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

