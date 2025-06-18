Karnataka Activists Accept Court's Decision on Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life'

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Praveen Shetty stated on Wednesday that the organization will not oppose the release of Kamal Haasan's latest film, 'Thug Life'. The move follows a contentious debate over Haasan's comments linking the Kannada language to Tamil.

Despite a suggestion from the Karnataka High Court for Haasan to apologize, he took the matter to the Supreme Court. Shetty acknowledged their acceptance of the Supreme Court's ruling, underscoring that obstructing activism through policing contravenes constitutional rights.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also urged adherence to the court's directive to ensure the film's screening, appealing to pro-Kannada groups to maintain peace and refrain from unlawful actions.

