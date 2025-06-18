Left Menu

Karnataka Activists Accept Court's Decision on Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life'

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Praveen Shetty assures that the organization isn't opposing the release of Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life'. Despite earlier controversies over language remarks, they respect the Supreme Court's decision approving the film's screening, urging peaceful compliance among Kannada activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:56 IST
Karnataka Activists Accept Court's Decision on Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life'
Pro Kannada organisation chief Praveen Shetty (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Praveen Shetty stated on Wednesday that the organization will not oppose the release of Kamal Haasan's latest film, 'Thug Life'. The move follows a contentious debate over Haasan's comments linking the Kannada language to Tamil.

Despite a suggestion from the Karnataka High Court for Haasan to apologize, he took the matter to the Supreme Court. Shetty acknowledged their acceptance of the Supreme Court's ruling, underscoring that obstructing activism through policing contravenes constitutional rights.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also urged adherence to the court's directive to ensure the film's screening, appealing to pro-Kannada groups to maintain peace and refrain from unlawful actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025