Supreme Court Intervenes to Protect Minor from Forced Child Marriage

The Supreme Court has ordered protection for a 16-year-old girl forced into child marriage in Bihar. The court directed police in Bihar and Delhi to safeguard her and her friend. The girl's plea highlighted abuse and her in-laws' opposition to her education. The case includes a kidnapping accusation against her friend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:07 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended crucial protection to a 16-year-old girl in Bihar, who was forcefully married to a 32-year-old contractor. The apex court directed the police in Bihar and Delhi to ensure her safety and that of her friend, amidst allegations of physical abuse and threats from her in-laws.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan demanded a status report from the Bihar and Delhi governments. This decisive intervention comes as the girl, through her friend, petitioned the court, outlining her family's coercion and her husband's personal vendetta, which includes threats to her life.

Asserting her right to education, the teenager disclosed her desire to continue her studies post-Class 10 board exams, an aspiration her in-laws oppose. The plea also revealed that her family falsely accused her friend of kidnapping to cover up the forced marriage. The court seeks to address these grave human rights concerns by calling for protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

