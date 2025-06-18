Supreme Court Intervenes to Protect Minor from Forced Child Marriage

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended crucial protection to a 16-year-old girl in Bihar, who was forcefully married to a 32-year-old contractor. The apex court directed the police in Bihar and Delhi to ensure her safety and that of her friend, amidst allegations of physical abuse and threats from her in-laws.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan demanded a status report from the Bihar and Delhi governments. This decisive intervention comes as the girl, through her friend, petitioned the court, outlining her family's coercion and her husband's personal vendetta, which includes threats to her life.

Asserting her right to education, the teenager disclosed her desire to continue her studies post-Class 10 board exams, an aspiration her in-laws oppose. The plea also revealed that her family falsely accused her friend of kidnapping to cover up the forced marriage. The court seeks to address these grave human rights concerns by calling for protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)