PNB's Rakshak Plus Scheme: A Tribute to Martyr Families

Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced on Wednesday that it has allocated Rs 17.02 crore to assist the families of 26 deceased defence and paramilitary personnel as part of its Rakshak Plus Scheme up to June 11 this year.

The move underscores the bank's dedication to honoring the brave men and women protecting India's borders. One notable operation was Birli Gali, where family members benefitted from insurance coverage that includes Rs 1 crore for personal accidental death and Rs 1.5 crore for death during air accidents.

PNB's Chief General Manager (BARM) Binay Gupta emphasized their responsibility to support these families, highlighting the scheme's role as both financial assistance and a tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)