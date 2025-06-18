Left Menu

PNB's Rakshak Plus Scheme: A Tribute to Martyr Families

Punjab National Bank has extended financial support to 26 families of deceased defence and paramilitary personnel via its Rakshak Plus Scheme. This scheme offers comprehensive financial coverage to families whose loved ones have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, reaffirming PNB's commitment to supporting India's heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:00 IST
PNB's Rakshak Plus Scheme: A Tribute to Martyr Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced on Wednesday that it has allocated Rs 17.02 crore to assist the families of 26 deceased defence and paramilitary personnel as part of its Rakshak Plus Scheme up to June 11 this year.

The move underscores the bank's dedication to honoring the brave men and women protecting India's borders. One notable operation was Birli Gali, where family members benefitted from insurance coverage that includes Rs 1 crore for personal accidental death and Rs 1.5 crore for death during air accidents.

PNB's Chief General Manager (BARM) Binay Gupta emphasized their responsibility to support these families, highlighting the scheme's role as both financial assistance and a tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025