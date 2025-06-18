Yoga Sangam 2025: Uniting Over 4 Lakh for Wellness

In an unprecedented display of commitment to holistic wellness, the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 has seen registrations for its flagship event, Yoga Sangam, exceed 4 lakh participants. This milestone underscores India's pivotal role as a global leader in traditional health practices, confirmed by an official announcement from the Ministry of Ayush.

Slated for June 21st, the event will feature a historic synchronized Yoga demonstration at numerous locations across India. The most significant gathering will occur in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav will lead over 5 lakh yoga enthusiasts in the Common Yoga Protocol.

Anticipated to be one of the largest mass yoga events ever, Yoga Sangam encourages participation under this year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.' Contributors range from IITs and IIMs to grassroots NGOs, showcasing broad support. The Ministry of Ayush's Yoga Sangam portal acts as the coordination hub, and all are invited to unite through yoga for a harmonious tomorrow.

