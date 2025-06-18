Axiom-4 Mission Update: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Launch June 2025

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that the Axiom-4 space mission, which Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is a part of, is now scheduled for a tentative launch on June 22, 2025. The adjustment comes with the emphasis on ensuring safety, he explained at a press conference.

Axiom Space, in coordination with NASA and SpaceX, mentioned that June 22 is the earliest feasible date, as NASA evaluates operations following recent repairs on the ISS's Zvezda service module. The mission, commanded by Peggy Whitson, includes Shukla as pilot and aims to carry specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Dr. Jitendra Singh confirmed these updates via a post on X, while also celebrating the Modi government's 11th anniversary. He lauded the government's attention to digital governance and welfare of marginalized communities, noting key reforms under PM Modi's leadership aimed at improving socio-economic conditions and supporting underprivileged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)