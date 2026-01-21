US Forces Seize Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Tensions
US forces seized another oil tanker linked to Venezuela, as part of efforts against vessels defying imposed sanctions. The Motor Vessel Sagitta was captured without incident in the Caribbean, showcasing US intent to manage Venezuelan oil exports. The tanker is connected to sanctions from the Ukraine conflict.
In a bold move reflecting ongoing tensions, US military forces successfully seized a Venezuelan-linked oil tanker on Tuesday. This marks the seventh such operation by the Trump administration aiming to curb unauthorized oil exports from the South American nation.
According to the US Southern Command, the Motor Vessel Sagitta was apprehended without incident while allegedly flouting established sanctions in the Caribbean. While details are sparse, it is believed the tanker, registered under a Liberian flag, is connected to a Hong Kong-based company.
The incident highlights continued US vigilance over Venezuela's oil activities, emphasizing the goal of ensuring coordinated and lawful exports. Meanwhile, President Trump reaffirmed the administration's strategy to control oil prices by releasing seized Venezuelan oil onto the open market.
