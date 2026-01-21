Left Menu

US Forces Seize Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Tensions

US forces seized another oil tanker linked to Venezuela, as part of efforts against vessels defying imposed sanctions. The Motor Vessel Sagitta was captured without incident in the Caribbean, showcasing US intent to manage Venezuelan oil exports. The tanker is connected to sanctions from the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2026 04:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 04:29 IST
US Forces Seize Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move reflecting ongoing tensions, US military forces successfully seized a Venezuelan-linked oil tanker on Tuesday. This marks the seventh such operation by the Trump administration aiming to curb unauthorized oil exports from the South American nation.

According to the US Southern Command, the Motor Vessel Sagitta was apprehended without incident while allegedly flouting established sanctions in the Caribbean. While details are sparse, it is believed the tanker, registered under a Liberian flag, is connected to a Hong Kong-based company.

The incident highlights continued US vigilance over Venezuela's oil activities, emphasizing the goal of ensuring coordinated and lawful exports. Meanwhile, President Trump reaffirmed the administration's strategy to control oil prices by releasing seized Venezuelan oil onto the open market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026