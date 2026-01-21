Brazil Pushes Back Against xAI's Grok Chatbot Over Inappropriate Content

Brazilian government and federal prosecutors have issued a 30-day ultimatum to Elon Musk's xAI. The directive demands the cessation of Grok chatbot's unauthorized spread of fake sexualized content, a joint Tuesday statement revealed.

According to Brazilian consumer protection agency Senacon, the data protection authority ANPD, and the Office of Federal Prosecutors, xAI faces the possibility of further administrative or judicial actions if it fails to comply. Authorities are urging xAI to implement technologies to identify, review, and remove offensive content and deactivate infringing accounts.

Previously, xAI restricted Grok AI user's image editing capabilities. Although public sharing of hyper-realistic sexualized images, often called deepfakes, has been rolled back, private generation persists, as confirmed by a Reuters test. Global regulatory bodies have intensified their crackdown on such content, launching probes and demanding robust safeguards.