Federal Subpoenas Spark Political Tension in Minnesota

The U.S. Justice Department issued subpoenas to Minnesota's governor and other local officials as they opposed President Trump's sweeping immigration enforcement in Minneapolis. Documents demanded could reveal non-cooperation with federal immigration authorities, intensifying a political standoff.

Accused of excessive force and racial profiling, Trump's enforcement surge sparked outrage. Minnesota leaders argue the actions are politically charged, designed to provoke chaos and justify further federal intervention, while urging citizens to document any misconduct for future legal action.

As tensions escalate, Minnesota Democrats have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. A recent court ruling restricts federal agents from employing aggressive tactics against peaceful protesters, marking a significant win for those challenging the legality of federal operations.

