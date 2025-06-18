The Surge of Millionaires: U.S. Leads the Charge in Wealth Growth

In a remarkable surge, the United States witnessed the emergence of over 379,000 new millionaires in a single year, according to the 2025 Global Wealth Report by UBS. This constitutes more than a thousand new millionaires per day.

Globally, private net worth saw a 4.6% increase, powered by a stable U.S. dollar and buoyant financial markets. Notably, the Americas experienced an over 11% rise, with the U.S. contributing nearly 40% of global millionaires by 2024.

While high-net-worth individuals flourished, the vast majority of adults worldwide remained under a $100,000 threshold. However, UBS forecasts a continuing rise in average wealth per adult over five years, led by the U.S. and, to a lesser extent, Greater China.

