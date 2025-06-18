Left Menu

High Alert as Qatar Airways Cargo Flight Faces Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport

A bomb threat targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight led to heightened security at Hyderabad airport. The email threat was received on Wednesday morning, prompting swift action by law enforcement. Authorities carried out safety protocols, ensuring the flight landed safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:37 IST
High Alert as Qatar Airways Cargo Flight Faces Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad airport was on high alert Wednesday following a bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight. The threat prompted an immediate response from law enforcement agencies, according to an official statement by the GMR group.

The email, which alleged a bomb was on board Qatar Airways cargo flight 8650, was received at 6:31 a.m. on June 18, 2025. Fortunately, the flight landed without incident. Authorities created a bomb threat assessment committee and followed standard operating procedures to ensure safety.

The situation remains under investigation as officials await further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025