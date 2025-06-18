High Alert as Qatar Airways Cargo Flight Faces Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad airport was on high alert Wednesday following a bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight. The threat prompted an immediate response from law enforcement agencies, according to an official statement by the GMR group.

The email, which alleged a bomb was on board Qatar Airways cargo flight 8650, was received at 6:31 a.m. on June 18, 2025. Fortunately, the flight landed without incident. Authorities created a bomb threat assessment committee and followed standard operating procedures to ensure safety.

The situation remains under investigation as officials await further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)