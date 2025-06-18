High Alert as Qatar Airways Cargo Flight Faces Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport
A bomb threat targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight led to heightened security at Hyderabad airport. The email threat was received on Wednesday morning, prompting swift action by law enforcement. Authorities carried out safety protocols, ensuring the flight landed safely.
Hyderabad airport was on high alert Wednesday following a bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight. The threat prompted an immediate response from law enforcement agencies, according to an official statement by the GMR group.
The email, which alleged a bomb was on board Qatar Airways cargo flight 8650, was received at 6:31 a.m. on June 18, 2025. Fortunately, the flight landed without incident. Authorities created a bomb threat assessment committee and followed standard operating procedures to ensure safety.
The situation remains under investigation as officials await further details.
