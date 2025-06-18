Sustainability: Sungrow and AGL Power Almond Farm with Renewable Energy

Sungrow and AGL Energy are spearheading a pioneering initiative to power the Kerarbury almond farm in New South Wales using renewable energy. By incorporating cutting-edge solar and storage technology, the project aims to reduce CO₂ emissions drastically while providing a stable and sustainable energy supply for local agriculture.

The project features Sungrow's innovative solutions, including the SG4950HV-MV PCS and a powerful energy storage system, integrated with over 10,000 solar panels. This installation generates approximately 14,000 MWh of clean electricity annually, marking a significant transition from traditional fossil fuels to renewable energy sources in the agricultural sector.

As energy costs and environmental pressures mount, the project underscores the potential of agrivoltaics in enhancing farm operations. Brendan Weinert of AGL and Joe Zhou of Sungrow highlighted the initiative's role in boosting profitability, stabilizing energy supply, and advancing sustainability within regional communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)