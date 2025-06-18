U.S. Markets Tread Cautiously Amid Fed Decision and Geopolitical Tensions

As U.S. stock index futures remained muted on Wednesday morning, investors braced for the Federal Reserve's anticipated monetary policy decision set for 02:00 p.m. ET. This cautious trading comes amidst continued geopolitical tensions as the Israel-Iran conflict enters its sixth day, potentially impacting global markets and economic indicators.

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve are expected to keep interest rates within the 4.25%-4.5% range, focusing on balancing growth and inflation risks. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks will be closely monitored for hints on combating inflationary pressures, a predominant concern for the central bank as it manages economic stability.

The geopolitical situation, combined with internal discussions on potential U.S. involvement in Middle Eastern hostilities, continues to weigh on financial markets. Despite market volatility, some sectors showed movement, such as a 4% drop in oil prices post-gains, reflecting concerns over supply disruptions. Additionally, economic indicators, including jobless claims, shape market trends, highlighting the challenging landscape investors must navigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)