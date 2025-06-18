Assam Oil Well Crisis: Urgent Action Required to Contain Blistering Gas Leak

The gas leakage from an ONGC crude oil well in Assam remains uncontrolled for the seventh consecutive day. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep S. Puri to mobilize the energy giant to intensify containment efforts.

In a communication to Minister Puri, Sarma highlighted inadequate urgency and seriousness in ONGC's response to the Barichuk gas blowout. He requested a mission-mode approach to prevent further complications, while the state government extends relief to affected families.

The incident, beginning at Well No RDS 147 in Barichuk, has disrupted local life, displacing over 330 families, who are receiving governmental aid. ONGC's current efforts include water blanketing and junk pumping, yet the pressure persists. Minister Puri discussed updated well control measures, as efforts continue to avert a crisis.

