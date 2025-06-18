Left Menu

Assam Oil Well Crisis: Urgent Action Required to Contain Blistering Gas Leak

An ONGC crude oil well in Assam continues to leak gas for the seventh day, prompting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to seek increased intervention from Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep S. Puri. The blowout at the Rudrasagar oil field has displaced over 330 families and provoked state-provided relief support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:16 IST
Assam Oil Well Crisis: Urgent Action Required to Contain Blistering Gas Leak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The gas leakage from an ONGC crude oil well in Assam remains uncontrolled for the seventh consecutive day. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep S. Puri to mobilize the energy giant to intensify containment efforts.

In a communication to Minister Puri, Sarma highlighted inadequate urgency and seriousness in ONGC's response to the Barichuk gas blowout. He requested a mission-mode approach to prevent further complications, while the state government extends relief to affected families.

The incident, beginning at Well No RDS 147 in Barichuk, has disrupted local life, displacing over 330 families, who are receiving governmental aid. ONGC's current efforts include water blanketing and junk pumping, yet the pressure persists. Minister Puri discussed updated well control measures, as efforts continue to avert a crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025