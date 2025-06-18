Central Aid of Rs 2,006 Crore Sanctioned for Himachal Pradesh's Post-Disaster Recovery

In a significant move, the Union government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Rs 2,006.40 crore in central assistance to Himachal Pradesh, aiming to bolster the state's recovery following the floods, landslides, and cloudbursts of 2023. The decision, announced by BJP national president JP Nadda, reflects the government's unwavering support for disaster-stricken regions.

Nadda expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing Modi's special regard for Himachal Pradesh. 'These funds, allocated by the Union Home Ministry, are crucial for the state's rehabilitation efforts,' Nadda remarked. The Ministry of Home Affairs also highlighted that Rs 136 crore was previously issued to the state in April, with further funds allocated in subsequent months.

The financial assistance, approved by a high-level committee headed by Amit Shah, is part of a broader effort by the central government to support disaster risk management across the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also outlined several mitigation projects with a total outlay of Rs 7,253.51 crore, targeting various hazards like urban floods and landslides, which further underscores the government's commitment to fostering a resilient India.