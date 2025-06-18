Intense Israeli Strikes Disrupt Iran's Nuclear Program

In a significant escalation, Israel has executed broad-ranging military strikes on Iran, focusing on critical nuclear facilities. The attacks have resulted in substantial damage to Iran's nuclear infrastructure, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The conflict intensifies regional tensions and raises global concerns regarding nuclear proliferation.

The strikes have notably impacted Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities, particularly at the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz, crippling its electricity supply and potentially damaging thousands of centrifuges. The attack on the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant further escalates tensions, as the facility was vital for research and development.

At least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists have reportedly been killed in the attacks, adding to the conflict's human toll. Iran's response remains crucial, with potential shifts in cooperation with international nuclear oversight mechanisms, specifically the IAEA. These developments could drastically alter regional dynamics and influence international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)